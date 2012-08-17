Some Oklahoma Mechanics Beat The Heat With Kilts

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

As in much of the country, it's been a hot summer in the state of Oklahoma, and the heat has forced those without air conditioning to get creative.

Mechanics at O'Brien Auto Performance are keeping cool in kilts. From May to October, some employees there don kilts to enjoy a breezier workday.

GREENE: The uniform has its challenges, though, since the mechanic often work underneath cars. Owner David O'Brien told KOTV it is important to keep your knees down and your legs crossed. OK.

