© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

A Simple Gesture In Paradise, Calif.

By Jonathan Trivers
Published August 20, 2012 at 4:30 PM EDT
Cool green bags of food for the hungry from A Simple Gesture.
Cool green bags of food for the hungry from A Simple Gesture.

In 2010, my wife Karen and I — inspired by the in Oregon — founded in Paradise, a small northern California town.

Simply stated: We give a donor a cool green shopping bag. Every time she goes shopping for her own groceries she buys one extra non-perishable item and puts it in the cool green bag. Every two months a volunteer picks up the bag at the home and gives her another.

Last year 1,500 households donated 90,000 lbs. of food. Then we delivered it to food banks.

Jonathan Trivers listens to .

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Jonathan Trivers