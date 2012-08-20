A Simple Gesture In Paradise, Calif.

In 2010, my wife Karen and I — inspired by the in Oregon — founded in Paradise, a small northern California town.

Simply stated: We give a donor a cool green shopping bag. Every time she goes shopping for her own groceries she buys one extra non-perishable item and puts it in the cool green bag. Every two months a volunteer picks up the bag at the home and gives her another.

Last year 1,500 households donated 90,000 lbs. of food. Then we delivered it to food banks.

