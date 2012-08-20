BBC Weatherman Apologizes For Inaccurate Forecast

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Rainy weather is the norm in Britain, and so forgive people in southeast England for being excited when the BBC was calling for a dry, sunny weekend. Their barbecues, though, were short lived after a series of storms erupted. A weatherman from the BBC took to the air to apologize. The Telegraph says he admitted his computers had predicted rain. Apparently he and his colleagues were just feeling more optimistic. Then they ended up red faced, though not from the sun. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.