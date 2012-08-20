Being Good Students In Sherman, Texas

Before coming to , I hosted some bake sales and donated the proceeds to make a difference. Only after joining the student-led Service Station did I realize: To serve others, all I need is my heart.

The Service Station is the campus hub of organized service activities — including Alternative Spring Break, Great Day of Service, the environmentally focused GreenServe, as well as individual projects. Last year students logged more than 13,000 hours of service.

For me, the joy of a child's smile during a community educational program is worth an early alarm on a Saturday morning.

Akshara Vivekananthan is majoring in communication studies and psychology. The local station is .

