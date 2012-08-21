Skaters Give Back In Los Angeles, Calif.

For one day the whir of wheels on a wooden track is suspended as the Los Angeles Derby Dolls open their warehouse venue for the summertime Free Community Health & Job Fair, serving the surrounding Historical Filipinotown community.

The event provides free mammograms, glucose testing, self-defense classes and more courtesy of St. Vincent's Hospital — as well as job recruitment from police and fire departments.

"This community allows us to skate here and treats us well and supports us," says Dolls president Rebecca Ninburg, known as Demolicious on the roller derby track. "It helps create the soul of our organization."

