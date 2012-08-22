Robber Thwarted By Pot-Wielding Kitchen Worker

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. When you're fighting a duel, your choice of weapon is everything. A would-be robber in New Iberia, Louisiana learned that when he walked into Pop's Barbecue. Police say he had a knife and confronted the woman behind the counter. Rather than just give up the money, she looked around, grabbed a pot that was on a counter and whacked him again and again and again. The robber ran away, and police are now searching for a man described as noticeably bruised. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.