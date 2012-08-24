© 2020 WFAE
Guerrilla Gardening In Provo City, Utah

By Helen Anderson
Published August 24, 2012 at 6:30 PM EDT
An urban garden at City Hall.
An urban garden at City Hall.

For four years now several of our city planners here in have been growing a garden in their spare time.

Did I mention that they're growing the garden on the steps of City Hall?

The planners were inspired by the guerrilla gardening concept — planting vegetables in underused public spaces — and also wanted to show that you don't need a lot of space to grow your own food.

They donate the produce, including potatoes, carrots and squash, to the local food bank.

Helen Anderson is the city's public information officer. She listens to .

