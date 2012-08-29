Missing Tourist In Iceland Finds Herself

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. This story begins with a tourist in Iceland, who went missing. Police called for help searching for a woman described as 5-foot-2 and of Asian descent. She apparently walked off from a tour bus.

Authorities planned a helicopter search. Other people pitched in - including a tourist who's 5-foot-2 and of Asian descent. Turns out, after changing clothes, the bus driver didn't recognize her.

She called police to report that she was the missing tourist, and that she had been searching for herself.

