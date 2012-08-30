© 2020 WFAE
China To Buy 50 Planes From Airbus

Published August 30, 2012 at 4:00 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with China aiming high.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

GREENE: We're talking about airplanes. China has made its first major deal with Airbus, the European aviation giant. It's buying 50 planes at a cost of more than three and a half billion dollars. The agreement was signed during a visit to China by German Chancellor Angela Merkel. It's the first purchase since a dispute between Beijing and the EU over emissions trading. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition