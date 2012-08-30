Gulf Coast Flooding 'Happened So Fast'

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

One thing we've heard from people along the Gulf Coast is it happened so fast. That's how many have described rising flood waters in several parishes in Louisiana.

INSKEEP: About 30 miles west of New Orleans, St. John the Baptist Parish was flooded quickly from two lakes, including Lake Pontchartrain. Isaac's strong winds created a surge - forcing water into residential areas and forcing evacuations of thousands of people.

Plaquemines Parish seemed to be the hardest hit after a levee there was overtopped. Several dozen people were rescued - many initially by neighbors who took matters into their own hands, and their own boats.

