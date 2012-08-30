It Wasn't Cheap To Host James Bond-Themed Bash

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Next, we have the story of a party for spies that did not stay classified. This 007 bash is today's last word in business.

(SOUNDBITE OF "JAMES BOND THEME")

INSKEEP: Sweden's spy agency threw a James Bond themed party. There was a band, musicians dressed in tuxedos playing the Bond theme, roulette tables, celebrity entertainers. But here's the problem, it cost more than $650,000 to throw that party in June of last year - $650,000 right in the middle of a push for government austerity.

The secret service agency for the Swedes says the evening party came after a long day of educational activities.

That's the business news on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Steve Inskeep.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

And I'm David Greene. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.