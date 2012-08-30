To Save Change-Making Time, Chipotle Rounds Bill Up

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. Every so often, people talk of eliminating the penny - which isn't worth much anymore. It survives, but not in a Chipotle restaurant in New Jersey. The Star-Ledger says a customer discovered the restaurant rounding his bill to the nearest nickel, often collecting an extra cent.

Restaurants in New York and Missouri did the same. [POST-BROADCAST CORRECTION: The rounding is done only in New Jersey and New York.] Chipotle says it just wants to avoid wasting time on too much change, and that it's been rounding bills down as well as up.

