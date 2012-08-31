As Cleanup Begins, Two More Isaac-Related Deaths Reported In Louisiana

As thousands of residents of the Gulf Coast begin to emerge from the flood waters left behind by Hurricane Isaac, authorities in Louisiana reported two bodies were found Thursday in the ravished Plaquemines Parish.

The Times-Picayune reports Parish President Billy Nungesser said a man and a woman were found in what appeared to be their home.

The paper adds:

"The deputies had to hook the bodies and drag them through the window, according to Nungesser.

"The deputies learned of the bodies from other people they had rescued and brought to a Belle Chasse shelter.

"'They knew that some other people were in that house that didn't get out,' [Sheriff Lonnie Greco] said."

If you remember, Carlos Medellin-Guillen died during the storm when he fell off a tree.

TheTimes-Picayune adds that luckily the flood water in hard-hit Plaquemines Parish should drain within 24 hours.

Yesterday, authorities intentionally punched a hole in the parish's levee to let the water out.

Meanwhile, the remnants of Isaac are still bringing rain to the Mississippi Valley. Reuters reports that the rain forecast to fall now it is welcomed good news in the midst of all this gloom.

"Rain that is expected to reach the central U.S. Midwest over the weekend, a godsend to farmers suffering from the worst drought in more than 50 years, even if too late for many of this season's crops," Reuters reports.

Nationally, most people will feel the effects of Isaac at the pump. The AP reports:

"The national average price of a gallon of gas jumped almost five cents Wednesday to $3.80, the highest ever for this date. Prices are expected to continue to climb through Labor Day weekend, the end of the summer driving season.

"'The national average will keep ticking higher, and it's going to be noticeable,' says Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst at Gasbuddy.com"

Update at 9:07 a.m. ET. Romney Will Visit Louisiana:

Just hours after accepting the nomination of his party, Mitt Romney is headed to Louisiana where he will tour the damage left by Hurricane Isaac.

