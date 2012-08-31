Family Finds Medieval Well Under Their House

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. A family in England noticed an indentation on the floor under their couch. It was covering a 33-foot deep medieval well. Colin Steer was curious. He dug a foot down before his wife made him stop. There are kids in the house, she told him. Now retired, Colin's back to work. He's dug 17 feet and already found a sword. What else lies beneath? His wife is not that excited. She told The Telegraph, when they try to sell the house this well better not be the elephant in the room.