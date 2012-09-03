Workplace Pregnancy Discrimination Claims Increase

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

And today's last word in business on this Labor Day goes out to working moms.

A new study from the National Partnership for Women and Families reveals what many people might already have guessed, that most pregnant women these days are also working women.

According to U.S. Census data, 62 percent of women who've been giving birth held jobs at the time. The National Partnership's Sarah Crawford says this is no surprise.

SARAH CRAWFORD: But we looked into this particular data to get a sense of what the needs are of pregnant women and working mothers. And unfortunately, what we're finding is that it's not so easy for all pregnant workers in this country.

INSKEEP: Crawford says despite improvements in recent decades in attitudes and treatment of women in the workplace, many still face discrimination when the boss finds out they're pregnant.

Over the last 10 years, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission saw a 35 percent increase in pregnancy discrimination claims.

GREENE: And last year, the EEOC resolved a record number of complaints.

