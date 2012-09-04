Tech Giants Expected To Debut Gadgets Before Apple

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

GREENE: Tech giants Nokia, Motorola and Amazon are all expected to announce new hand-held devices this week. It may be an attempt to keep pace with Apple, now the largest U.S. company ever. Apple's rumored to be unveiling its new iPhone at a news conference next week.

Tomorrow, Motorola is expected announce its new Droid Razor phone. Also tomorrow, Nokia looks likely to debut mobile devices that run on the newest Windows phone operating system. And later in the week, not to be outdone, Amazon is expected to announce a new version of its tablet reading device, the Kindle Fire.