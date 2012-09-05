Because Of Weather, Obama's Acceptance Speech Will Move Indoors

President Barack Obama will not be in a stadium full of supporters on Thursday when he delivers his acceptance speech.

The Democratic National Convention said that because of the threat of thunderstorms, it was moving the events of Thursday from Bank of America Stadium to the Time Warner Cable Arena, the host of the first two days of events.

"The energy and enthusiasm for our convention in Charlotte has been overwhelming and we share the disappointment of over 65,000 people who signed up for community credentials," Democratic National Convention Committee CEO Steve Kerrigan said in a statement.

Bad weather has been a recurring theme in both the Republican National Convention and now the DNC.

In Tampa, the RNC had to cancel one day of proceedings because of the threat of Hurricane Isaac.

The hurricane stayed clear of Tampa but it drenched the area, moved on shore in Louisiana and the remnants are now bringing thunderstorms to Charlotte. Before today, convention organizers had insisted that Obama's outdoor speech was on "rain of shine."

Update at 10:36 a.m. ET. Was Supposed To Be A Repeat:

As Politico notes, holding the acceptance speech at Bank of America Stadium would have been a clear reminder of his 2008 acceptance speech in Denver, when he delivered his address buoyed by some 80,000 supporters. If the Democrats filled all those seats in Charlotte on Thursday, it would have made a statement about the enduring enthusiasm for Obama.

The arena, however, has a much more modest capacity of about 20,000.

Not missing an opportunity for political gain, RNC chairman Reince Priebus issued a taunt on Twitter.

"After promising to speak at Bank of America stadium rain or shine, Team Obama is moving inside," Priebus said. "Troubles filling the seats?"

The DNC said the president will speak to credential holders on a national conference call tomorrow afternoon.

"We will work with the campaign to ensure that those unable to attend tomorrow's event will be invited to see the president between now and election day," Kerrigan said.

