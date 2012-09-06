From Mars: Curiosity's Tracks, Up Close And From Above

NASA continues to share some fascinating photos of the Mars rover Curiosity. Among the latest:

-- An image taken from NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter that shows Curiosity's tracks from high above. According to NASA, "the image's color has been enhanced to show the surface details better."

/ NASA.gov Curiosity from above. It's the small object to the right. The rover's tracks extend up and back to the left.

-- From the rover itself, a look back at the tracks it has made so far as it moves across the surface.

The images have, of course, traveled a long way to get here. As NASA says: "At their closest, Earth and Mars can be no less than 54 million km [34 million miles] apart, while at their most distant they are as much as 400 million km [249 million miles] apart."

Our other posts about Curiosity are collected here. And for more, the report from NPR's Joe Palca on " How This Mission To Mars Is Different From Others."

(H/T to Joe.)

