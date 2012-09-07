Strike Costs Lufthansa $20 Million A Day

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

NPR's business news begins with strike two.

For the second time this week, flight attendants on the German airline Lufthansa are on strike. That means around 1,000 flights will be canceled today, Business Week reports. Flight crews say they haven't had a raise in three years. They're asking for five percent. The airline has offered 3.5. The union is also demanding that the airline use union employees instead of temps or overseas workers. The strike could cost the airlines some $20 million a day. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.