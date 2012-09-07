Top Stories: Jobs Report; Obama's Speech; Bail For Pakistani Christian Girl

Good morning.

Some of the early and overnight headlines on posts we've done here and at It's All Politics:

-- High Unemployment & Slow Job Growth: Likely News From Today's Report.

-- Obama: 'Times Have Changed ... So Have I'.

-- Fact Checkers Ding Obama And Biden For Some Spinning.

-- Five Takeaways From The Last Night Of The Democratic Convention.

Other stories making headlines:

-- "Pakistan Court Orders Teen Christian Girl Freed On Bail In Blasphemy Case." ( CBS News' WorldWatch)

-- "Quakes In Southwest China Kill Dozens, Damage 20,000 Homes." ( Reuters)

-- U.S. Expected To Add Haqqani Network To Terrorists List. ( The New York Times)

-- 3.5-Magnitude Beverly Hills Earthquake Gives Los Angeles A "Sharp Jolt": ( Los Angeles Times)

-- "Amazon Rolls Out Its New Kindle E-Readers." ( Morning Edition)

-- "Prince Harry Deployed To Afghanistan." ( BBC News)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.