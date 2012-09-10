Tech Week Ahead: TechCrunch Disrupt Conference

MELISSA BLOCK, HOST:

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

And it's time now for All Tech Considered.

CORNISH: Joining me now from San Francisco is NPR's Laura Sydell to tell us about the week ahead in tech. And, Laura, I want to start with this meeting of the minds in the tech world. Heavy hitters, right?

LAURA SYDELL, BYLINE: Yes, that's right. TechCrunch Disrupt, it's called, put on by the tech blog TechCrunch. And they bring together start-ups from all over the world to compete for a $50,000 prize, and investors go there to check it out. And they have people talk, and they have interviews. Mark Zuckerberg is going to be there - first time he's given an interview since Facebook's IPO. And, of course, their stock has been going down. Jack Dorsey, who's now the CEO of the mobile payment company Square, but who was a founder of Twitter. Marissa Mayer, the CEO of Yahoo!, is expected to be there. So some big names.

CORNISH: But there's another big tech event scheduled this week. Apple is meeting, right? I mean, what's this going to be about?

SYDELL: It looks like they're going to introduce a new iPhone, probably called the iPhone 5. And rumor has it - and I've seen some pretty good pictures here that make it seem true - that it will be thinner and bigger, and that it will have a different connector, which means all those people who've purchased docks and all sorts of products, the new phone won't fit into it. So there's a lot of talk about that. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.