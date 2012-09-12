© 2020 WFAE
More Jobs, Smaller Paychecks

By Jacob Goldstein
Published September 12, 2012 at 12:13 PM EDT

After falling during the recession, the number of Americans with full-time jobs increased last year.

Total workers
/ Census Bureau

But median earnings for full-time workers fell. (Also: The wage gap between men and women did not change.)

And household income was stagnant across the income spectrum.

Household income
/ Census Bureau

These figures, from a Census Bureau report released this morning, aren't surprising. But they are a reminder of the fact that, while high unemployment remains a big problem for the U.S. labor market, it's not the only problem. There's also a long-term stagnation in real earnings for people who have jobs.

On a less-grim note, the report also found that the percentage of Americans without health insurance fell last year. Here's more on that.

Jacob Goldstein
Jacob Goldstein is an NPR correspondent and co-host of the Planet Money podcast. He is the author of the book Money: The True Story of a Made-Up Thing.
