More Jobs, Smaller Paychecks

After falling during the recession, the number of Americans with full-time jobs increased last year.

/ Census Bureau

But median earnings for full-time workers fell. (Also: The wage gap between men and women did not change.)

And household income was stagnant across the income spectrum.

/ Census Bureau

These figures, from a Census Bureau report released this morning, aren't surprising. But they are a reminder of the fact that, while high unemployment remains a big problem for the U.S. labor market, it's not the only problem. There's also a long-term stagnation in real earnings for people who have jobs.

On a less-grim note, the report also found that the percentage of Americans without health insurance fell last year. Here's more on that.

