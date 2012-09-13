Have Foreign Policy Questions? 'Weekend Edition' Will Try To Answer Them

Our friends at Weekend Edition are trying something different starting this weekend. They're calling on NPR reporters to answer some of your questions on different topics.

Here's how they explain it:

"Weekend Edition is launching a new series of discussions connecting listeners with NPR reporters. This Saturday, host Scott Simon will be bringing you into the conversation about foreign policy issues the next president will face. He'll be answering questions with the help of NPR's diplomatic correspondent, Michele Kelemen, and NPR's Kabul bureau chief, Soraya Sarhaddi Nelson.

"We want to hear from you. Email your questions and opinions about U.S. relations in the Middle East and Afghanistan to ReporterHotline@npr.org. Please include your full name, where you're from and a phone number we can reach you at."

So, help them out, maybe they'll be able to help you out, too.

