Top Stories: Anti-American Protests; Trade Case Against China
Good morning.
Our early headlines:
-- Rushdie Decries 'Mindset Of The Fanatic' That Sparks Anti-American Protests.
-- White House Launching Trade Complaints Against China.
-- Row Over Photos Of Topless Kate Lands In French Courts.
-- It's A Panda! Cub Is Born At National Zoo.
Other stories in the news:
-- Chicago Teachers' Strike Continues; "Mayor To Seek Legal Remedy." ( Chicago Tribune)
-- "Japanese Firms Suspend Operations In China;" Moves By Panasonic, Canon And Sony Follow Anti-Japan Protests." ( ZDNet)
-- "A Look Back At The Rise And Fall Of Occupy." ( The Associated Press)
-- "AT&T Says Latest iPhone Sets New Sales Record." ( The Wall Street Journal)
-- Space Shuttle Endeavour's Flight Delayed, "But Arrival In L.A. Remains On Schedule." ( Los Angeles Times)
