Correction To Taxpayer Stories

Published September 20, 2012 at 4:00 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

We also have a correction for you this morning. Two reports in our air in recent days listed Americans who do not pay income taxes, and those lists included mentions of active duty-military service members. Those statements were too broad.

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Military personnel do pay federal income tax. But there are exemptions for some, including those who are serving in designated combat zones.

