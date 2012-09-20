© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

President Obama Crashes Iowa Wedding

Published September 20, 2012 at 6:47 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A Des Moines couple learned of a sudden change to their wedding. WOI reports the president held a campaign rally at the same location. After that disruption, they received a gift bag with a silver tray and a note from Barack Obama. The newlyweds are not Democrats, but the groom says, love him or hate him, it's a gift from the president. He says the president should leave a lifetime tax exemption the next time he crashes a wedding, but that leads to a whole other story. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition