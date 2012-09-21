Distrust Of News Media Hits New High

"Americans' distrust in the media hit a new high this year, with 60% saying they have little or no trust in the mass media to report the news fully, accurately, and fairly," the pollsters at Gallup report today.

Gallup's findings follow by a month the word that the "news media's credibility ratings have slipped sharply," according to the Pew Research Center for the Poeple & the Press.

Gallup adds that "the current gap between negative and positive views [about the media] — 20 percentage points — is by far the highest Gallup has recorded since it began regularly asking the question in the 1990s."

The polling firm concludes that "media sources must clearly do more to earn the trust of Americans, the majority of whom see the media as biased one way or the other."

Gallups results are based on "telephone interviews conducted Sept. 6-9, 2012, with a random sample of 1,017 adults, aged 18 and older, living in all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia." The margin of error is +/- 4 percentage points.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.