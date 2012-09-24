Tech Week Ahead: Foxconn Riot, Electric Cars

ROBERT SIEGEL, HOST:

STEVE HENN, BYLINE: Melissa, I was planning to talk all about cars today. But last night in China, there was a riot at a Foxconn plant. It was big. Reportedly, 2,000 employees were involved, 5,000 police were called in, 40 people were injured. Workers told reporters in China it was set off when a security guard allegedly beat an employee there.

Now, this plant reportedly makes Apple products, including the new iPhone. I reached out to Apple today for a comment and haven't heard back. Earlier this year, Apple asked an outside group, the Fair Labor Association, to investigate working conditions at Foxconn plants. The FLA didn't inspect this plant, and it's unclear right now if they have any plans to go in.

Foxconn said today it will be investigating. And clearly, you know, what happened there is going to garner a lot of attention over the next week.

BLOCK: OK. And we'll be checking that. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.