Crocodile Busts Out Of Airplane's Holding Bin

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Maybe you remember that movie "Snakes on a Plane." It became an Internet sensation for its ridiculous premise. Well, for those not familiar, I'll remind you. There are snakes on a plane. Well, now an incident on an Australian flight is begging for a sequel. A crocodile broke out of the plastic bin that was transporting it. Luckily, things turned out better for these passengers than for the travelers who encountered snakes on a plane. The crocodile never even got out of the baggage hold. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.