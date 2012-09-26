Top Stories: Pakistan Appears To OK Drone Strikes; Greece Austerity Protests

Good morning, here are our early headlines:

U.S. Believes It has Pakistan's 'Tacit Consent' For Drone Strikes, 'WSJ' Reports.

Tear Gas, Rocks Fly At Anti-Austerity Protest In Athens.

Ahead Of Carmageddon II, Angelenos Fear Traffic Jams In ... The Sky?

And here are other top stories:

Double Explosion Strikes Near Syrian Military Compound In Damascus. ( Guardian)

Two NATO Troops Killed In Afghanistan. ( AFP)

Obama, Romney And Ryan Campaign In Ohio Today. ( CNN)

Embattled Missouri Senate Candidate Todd Akin Gains Support. ( Kansas City Star)

USGS Will Release Data On Wyoming Gas Field Fracking. ( AP)

South African Wildcat Mine Strikes Spread To Gold Mine. ( Reuters)

Uruguayan Lawmakers Narrowly Vote To Legalize Abortion. ( BBC)

Daredevil's Planned Record Skydive Now Called A 'Space Jump'. ( Space.com)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.