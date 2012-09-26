Top Stories: Pakistan Appears To OK Drone Strikes; Greece Austerity Protests
Good morning, here are our early headlines:
U.S. Believes It has Pakistan's 'Tacit Consent' For Drone Strikes, 'WSJ' Reports.
Tear Gas, Rocks Fly At Anti-Austerity Protest In Athens.
Ahead Of Carmageddon II, Angelenos Fear Traffic Jams In ... The Sky?
And here are other top stories:
Double Explosion Strikes Near Syrian Military Compound In Damascus. ( Guardian)
Two NATO Troops Killed In Afghanistan. ( AFP)
Obama, Romney And Ryan Campaign In Ohio Today. ( CNN)
Embattled Missouri Senate Candidate Todd Akin Gains Support. ( Kansas City Star)
USGS Will Release Data On Wyoming Gas Field Fracking. ( AP)
South African Wildcat Mine Strikes Spread To Gold Mine. ( Reuters)
Uruguayan Lawmakers Narrowly Vote To Legalize Abortion. ( BBC)
Daredevil's Planned Record Skydive Now Called A 'Space Jump'. ( Space.com)
