Florida Police Arrest Inebriated Horse Rider

Good morning. I'm David Greene. After a few drinks, Charles Cowart decided to relieve himself in public. Police were called, and Cowart fled, galloping through a Florida town, snarling traffic and forcing a train to be stopped when he ventured onto the railroad tracks. Why was it so hard for the cops to catch up with him? Well, he was on horseback. Cowart's mounted escapade ended when back-up arrived. His dad. His father knocked him off the horse and police took him into custody. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.