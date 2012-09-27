U.S. Banker Arrested On Fraud Charges In London

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

INSKEEP: An American banker accused of hiding mortgage security losses during the financial crisis was arrested in London yesterday and is facing extradition to the United States.

Kareem Serageldin, a former senior trader for Credit Suisse is the highest level Wall Street executive to be charged in a case related to the 2008 financial meltdown. Prosecutors say Serageldin masterminded a scheme to boost bonuses by falsifying trading records worth hundreds of millions of dollars.