7-Eleven To Tally Coffee Cup Election Results
DAVID GREENE, HOST:
And our last word in business today which is: caffeine and campaign.
Once again this election season, 7-Eleven stores are testing the sentiments of the American public. OK, make that the coffee-drinking American public.
STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:
The convenience store chain is allowing customers to choose: coffee in a blue cup for President Obama, or a red cup for Mitt Romney. And for the undecided, or those just indifferent to politics - or those voting Libertarian - they can request a plain old cup. The company tabulates the choices at the register and results are posted daily on its 7-Election website, which was created just for the poll.
GREENE: And as of this morning - the drum roll - the website chose Mr. Obama ahead of Romney and 58 percent to 42 percent. The coffee cup promotion has accurately predicted the outcome of the last three presidential elections, but 7-Eleven stresses that its survey is quote, "unabashedly unscientific."
INSKEEP: And there's still time. There's still time left before the end of the election.
GREENE: There it is. And we're learning nothing from our coffee cups, Steve. Mine is black and it looks like yours is white.
INSKEEP: You learn from mine that my daughter painted this coffee cup.
GREENE: It is very pretty.
INSKEEP: Yeah. Anyway. That's the business news on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Steve Inskeep.
GREENE: And I'm David Greene.
