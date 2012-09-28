Candidate's Wife Douses Reporter With Water

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Every political candidate's family may wish they could do this. The wife of a failed congressional candidate threw a bucket of water on a reporter. Justin Lamar Sternad ran in the Democratic primary. He is suspected of taking money from a Republican to scramble that primary. He put up a warning sign at his home reading: Trespassers will be wet. An inquisitive TV reporter ignored that and video of him splashed in the face became an Internet sensation.