Top Stories: Deadly Minn. Office Shooting; Chinese Politician Accused Of Corruption

It's Friday - here are our early stories:
'It's Insane. It's Crazy:' Gunman Kills Four, Then Himself, In Minneapolis.
Once Prominent Politician Bo Xilai Expelled From Communist Party.
And here are other early headlines:
Regular NFL Refs Return, Officiate Thursday Night Football. ( CNN)
Inmates, Including Al Qaeda Members, Stage Jail Break At Iraqi Prison. ( Reuters)
Greek Power Workers Call 48-Hour Strike Protesting Austerity Measures. ( Reuters)
At Least 19 Killed In Nepal Plane Crash. ( BBC)
Cyber Attacks On Big U.S. Banks This Week Cracked Computer Defenses. ( Bloomberg)
New Search Engine For XXX Porn Sites Is Now Active. ( CBS)
U.S. Postal Service Will Default On Second Multi-Billion Dollar Payment. ( Wall Street Journal)
Actor Samuel L. Jackson Records Profane Obama Fundraising Ad With F-Bomb. ( Entertainment Weekly)
