'Another Thing': A Terrible Toy For The 21st Century

Each week, All Things Considered and Lenore Skenazy, author of the book and blog Free-Range Kids, bring you "Another Thing," an on-air puzzle to test your cleverness skills. We take a trend in the news and challenge you to help us satirize it with a song title, a movie name or something else wacky .

This week's challenge: Visitors to the website of the Children's Museum of Indianapolis voted G.I. Joe as the top toy of the 20th century, followed by Transformers, Legos, Barbie and the View-Master. We want to know what will become the worst toy of the 21st century.

Come up with the name of this terrible toy, and — if you'd like — its slogan.

Submit your entry using the form below or by sending your answer with your name, address and phone number to anotherthing@npr.org.

Entries are due by 12 noon EDT on Oct. 3. All entries become the property of NPR, which reserves the right to edit them. Entries submitted as comments on this Web page cannot be considered. In the case of several similar entries, the first one received gets credit.

The winner will be announced on All Things Considered on Oct. 8. The first-prize winner will receive an NPR mug.

Last week's challenge: What do you suppose was the name of the first prehistoric toothpaste?

Winner: Dentifrice Rex, Kathy Palmer, Smartsville, Calif.

Runners-Up:

"The Missing Stink," Arlene Oyagi, San Diego

"Ready" (precursor to Aim!), Bill Evans, Amherst, Mass.

"Tooth-in-Common," Bill Phillips, Sacramento, Calif.

