In Bangladesh, Photo Of Burned Qur'an Sparks Attacks Against Buddhists

A statue of Lord Buddha is left standing amidst the torched ruins of the Lal Ching Buddhist temple at Ramu, Bangladesh. Thousands of rioters torched Buddhist temples and homes in southeastern Bangladesh Sunday over a photo posted on Facebook deemed offensive to Islam, in a rare attack against the community.

/ AFP/Getty Images