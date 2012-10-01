'The Onion' Apologizes For Presidential Poll

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with news from The Onion. The satirical news site reported a bogus poll - 77 percent of rural white voters would rather vote for Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad than President Obama. You can decide if that joke was tasteless, but the Iranian news agency Fars did not understand it was a joke. It reported the survey as fact. Yesterday, the editors grudgingly apologized, but then added that many Americans would prefer anyone to President Obama. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.