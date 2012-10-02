Week Later, No Word About Cause Of Oregon Hog Farmer's Death

Suggestion: Don't read further if you're squeamish.

This gruesome story has captured folks' attention. It's the most-shared and most-read item on the BBC's website this hour and seems to be popping up on newssites all over:

" Oregon Farmer Eaten By His Pigs."

From Riverton, Ore., Portland's KATU-TV leads its latest update on the tale with this:

"A farmer's hogs ate too much of his body for a forensics expert to determine what caused the man's death, the Coos County District Attorney said.

"The remains of Terry Vance Garner, 70, will undergo further examination by a forensic anthropologist at the University of Oregon in an attempt to determine what caused the man's death, District Attorney Paul Frasier said.

"Garner was last seen Wednesday morning when he went to feed animals on his farm on Highway 42S."

According to the AP, "a family member found Garner's dentures and pieces of his body in the hog enclosure several hours [after he was last seen], but most of his remains had been consumed, District Attorney Paul Frasier said. Several of the hogs weighed 700 pounds or more."

Authorities hope a forensic anthropologist at the University of Oregon will be able to help determine what happened to Garner. Among the theories is that he collapsed and was unconscious before the animals got to him.

