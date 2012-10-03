Chick-fil-A Chief: 'We Support Biblical Families'

Chick-fil-A President Dan Cathy hasn't said much since his comments against same-sex marriage led to shows of support by some and protests by others over the summer.

But Atlanta's WXIA-TV did get to ask him a couple of questions about the controversy last weekend, and posted its report today. As you can hear, he didn't want to say a lot, but did say that:

"Families are very important to our country. And they're very important to those of us who are concerned about being able to hang on to our heritage.

"We support biblical families, and they've always been a part of that."

