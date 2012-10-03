Second Chance: Adam Greenberg Strikes Out, Gets A Standing Ovation

It's rare that a batter receives a standing ovation for a three-pitch strikeout. But that's exactly what happened last night in Miami.

Adam Greenberg came to the plate in a big-league uniform seven years after his only major-league at bat. As Mark told us last week, Greenberg was a Chicago Cub in 2005 making his major league debut against the Marlins.

But he only got one pitch. He was hit in the head and has struggled to make it back.

Last night, though, in the bottom of the sixth inning, Greenberg got his chance as a member of the Miami Marlins. This is your feel-good video of the day:

"It was magical," Greenberg said after the game, according to ESPN. "The energy in the stadium was something I never experienced, and I don't know if I will ever experience it again. You could just feel the genuine support. It was awesome."

