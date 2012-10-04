'Weekend Edition' Wants To Answer Your Burning Questions About The Election

Once again, our friends at Weekend Edition want to put your questions to NPR reporters. Last time the subject was foreign policy, but this weekend they're looking for election-related questions from you:

"As we approach Election Day, Weekend Edition is seeking your questions about issues and candidates. This week, we want to hear your questions about the presidential candidates' positions on taxes and housing policy.

"E-mail us at ReporterHotline@npr.org. Please include your full name, where you're from and a phone number. Our correspondents will have answers on Weekend Edition Sunday and NPR.org."

So ask those questions now, and they'll head out in search of an answer.

