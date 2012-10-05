Meningitis Outbreak Update: List Of Hospitals Released

The government has named 75 medical facilities that received a potentially contaminated drug suspected of infecting 47 patients with meningitis nationwide.

The hospitals and clinics that have used the possibly tainted steroid are in 23 states, from New Hampshire to California and Idaho to Florida. The has released their names and phone numbers so patients who have had spinal injections at these places can know if they're at risk for a rare and dangerous kind of meningitis.

The number of meningitis cases went up by 12 on Friday, but the number of deaths remained stable at five. The CDC says all 42 known survivors are still hospitalized, and officials expect more cases to emerge over the coming weeks.

The CDC urges patients who have received steroid injections in the past month to seek immediate care if they have headaches, fever, nausea, dizziness, slurred speech or confusion. Many who have received the potentially contaminated drug have escaped harm, however, and others have had only mild symptoms.

Close to 18,000 doses of the drug, methylprednisolone acetate, have been recalled by the Massachusetts pharmacy that made it. The drug is used to treat back pain.

