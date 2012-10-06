Off Disabled List, Baseball Player Makes The Marlins

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

Adam Greenberg came to bat this week. In 2005, he got called up to the Chicago Cubs and got hit in the back of the head by the Miami Marlins on the first pitch of his major league career, which was just about his last. Adam Greenberg spent the rest of the season on the disabled list, then seven years bouncing between Jacksonville, Wichita, Omaha, and the Israeli leagues, playing well, but never well enough to be called back up to the Cubs. Yes, even the Cubs. So, an Internet campaign began, and this week, the Miami Marlins signed Adam Greenberg to a one-day contract. He pinch hit Tuesday bottom of the sixth inning against R.A. Dickey, the superb New York Met knuckleballer, and struck out on three straight pitches. He pitched to me like he would any other major leaguer, Adam Greenberg said, and it was awesome. Adam Greenberg is donating his $2,000 one-day salary to an organization that helps athletes cope with head injuries. And the Topps Company says over the winter, it will print an Adam Greenberg baseball card. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.