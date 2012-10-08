Tech Week Ahead: New Google Earnings

ROBERT SIEGEL, HOST:

STEVE HENN, BYLINE: We're going to talk about earnings.

SIEGEL: Specifically, Google's earnings. Later this week, the company will release its third-quarter report. Lately, Google has been on the rise. It's been challenging Microsoft's position as the second largest tech company in terms of market capitalization. Apple is number one. But it seems that all that Googles is not gold. Here's a clue from Steve.

HENN: What I am going to be looking at when it releases its numbers is how Motorola Mobility is doing.

SIEGEL: That's the cell phone company that Google acquired recently.

HENN: Google has already spent more than $300 million on restructuring at Motorola. It's laid off thousands of people. These are the first layoffs at Google ever. And there's some expectation that there might be more layoffs coming. Clearly, you know, this isn't easy for any company. And in some ways, it's harder for a company that in many ways is so successful.

We'll find out more on Wednesday when Google releases its numbers. And that is our quick look ahead to the week in tech news with NPR's Steve Henn.