Google, Publishers Settle Digital Book Dispute

And now for another chapter in the collision between digital media and old-style books.

Catching up on some news, here: After seven years of litigation, late last week, Google and the Association of American Publishers reached an out-of-court settlement involving books digitized for Google's Library project. The Google project is the company's effort to make books - especially those out of print - freely available online. That led to conflict with book publishers who have viewed this as an infringement of copyright.

MONTAGNE: Details of the settlement weren't disclosed, but Google said it allows the company to focus on adding to the number of books available on the Internet. Google is still facing a separate class action law suit from the Authors Guild, also over copyright infringement.

