Wendy's Drive-Thru Customers Get Meals The Fastest

And today's last word in business is a race at the drive-through. When it comes to fast food, Wendy's is winning the drive-through speed test. That's according to a new study from an industry magazine.

Wendy's customers wait an average of two minutes and 10 seconds for their meals, 20 seconds faster than the runner-up, Taco Bell.

INSKEEP: And as it turns out, Burger King is not the king when it comes to speed. A drive-through order takes a whopping three minutes and 21 seconds - a whole 12 seconds longer than its fast food nemesis, McDonald's.

MONTAGNE: Burger King says the delay is due to the fact that they customize each order.

INSKEEP: Have it your way.

MONTAGNE: But the survey also found that the King has the worst at order accuracy, things like holding the pickles or mayo.

INSKEEP: Have it some way.

