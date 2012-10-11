© 2020 WFAE
Chinese Firm Lenovo Becomes No. 1 PC Maker

Published October 11, 2012 at 4:00 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with more bad news for HP.

It's also good news for Lenovo. The Chinese PC maker shipped 13.8 million units in the third quarter, according to the research firm Gartner. And that robs a struggling HP from a title the company had long enjoyed: the world's number one PC vendor. It's falling behind. Still, the firm's data also suggests a worldwide dip in PC sales of about eight percent over the past year. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.