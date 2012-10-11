Chinese Firm Lenovo Becomes No. 1 PC Maker

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

The Chinese PC maker shipped 13.8 million units in the third quarter, according to the research firm Gartner. And that robs a struggling HP from a title the company had long enjoyed: the world's number one PC vendor. It's falling behind. Still, the firm's data also suggests a worldwide dip in PC sales of about eight percent over the past year.