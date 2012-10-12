Survey: 1-In-10 'Dual-Screened' Presidential Debate

STEVE INSKEEP: And today's last word in business is: dual screening. That's the newest trend in debate watching. The Pew Research Center surveyed about 1,000 Americans to find out how they watched the presidential debates. It turns out about 11 percent said they're watching on two screens at once; one of them a computer or mobile device, the other one a TV. They're carrying on a conversation online, or following conversations online, even as they watch what's happening on the television. The numbers doing this are higher among younger viewers, about 22 percent of those under 40 are double screeners, we're told. There are also a few people who just watch on a computer or mobile device. But for those of you who are still able to focus your attention only on one thing at a time in this cluttered digital age, don't worry because you're still in the majority. Eighty-five percent of debate watchers watched it only on TV.

