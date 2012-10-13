Fresh Air Weekend: Tig Notaro, Louis C.K., Nate Silver

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors, and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Tig Notaro On Going 'Live' About Her Life

Tig Notaro walked onstage hours after finding out she was diagnosed with cancer, and talked about it in a standup comedy set that Louis C.K. described in a tweet as masterful. Notaro talks with Fresh Air's Terry Gross about the set, titled Tig Notaro: Live.

Louis C.K.'s Diagnosis: 'Masterful'

Louis C.K. decided to offer Tig Notaro: Liveexclusively on his website when he saw the comedian perform a set just hours after receiving her cancer diagnosis.

'Signal' And 'Noise': Prediction As Art And Science

Statistical analyst Nate Silver says humility is key to making accurate predictions. Silver, who writes the New York Times' FiveThirtyEight blog, has just written a new book called The Signal and the Noise.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

